La visita del Rey al congreso Mobile World Congress en Barcelona ha vuelto a poner la cuestión catalana en el punto de mira europeo. Tras la sanción a Pep Guardiola, entrenador actual del Manchester City, por lucir un lazo amarillo en defensa de los políticos encarcelados, los medios británicos se han implicado en el procés.
El editorial de este lunes del periódico The Times, titulado como Realpolitik, insta a las instituciones españolas a desbloquear la situación de Catalunya. El diario propone que el Gobierno permita el regreso de Carles Puigdemont y los consellers a Catalunya para que ambos inicien una fase de diálogo. "España debería dejar de acosar a los separatistas catalanes y negociar en el interés nacional", señala The Times.
El rotativo británico critica con dureza al Rey, quien, según el diario, "debería utilizar su visita para escuchar a los catalanes". También ha aprovechado para cargar contra el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy: "Madrid tiene que aprender a hablar más de pluralismo que de sedición”, sentencia. Y defiende que "el encarcelamiento de activistas independentistas fue claramente excesivo, enviando un mensaje sombrío a la sociedad".
