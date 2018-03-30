El centro comercial que se incendió en Siberia fue construido de forma ilegal

El centro comercial "Zímniaya Vishnia" ("Cereza de Invierno") de la ciudad siberiana de Kémerovo, cuyo incendio el pasado domingo causó 64 muertos, en mayoría niños, fue construido de forma ilegal, según ha informado este viernes el Comité de Instrucción de Rusia (CIR).
En relación a este hecho, según anunció la portavoz del CIR, Svetlana Petrenko, fueron detenidas la jefa del departamento regional de Supervisión de Obras, Tanzilia Tomkova, y la directora general de la compañía propietaria del inmueble, Yulia Bogdánova. "La investigación ha establecido que Tomkova no adoptó medidas para impedir el funcionamiento del centro comercial 'Zímniaya Vishnia', construido sin permisos de obra", declaró Petrenko a la prensa local. Esa funcionaria fue detenida como sospechosa de excederse en sus atribuciones, agregó.
A día de hoy siete personas han sido arrestadas por su presunta responsabilidad en el incendio, cinco de las cuales permanecen bajo prisión preventiva, incluida la directora general de la sociedad fiduciaria que administraba el centro comercial, Nadezhda Suddenok.
El edificio siniestrado fue construido en 1968 como una fábrica de dulces y chocolates, y en 2013 rehabilitado como centro comercial. La investigación ha establecido que el sistema de alarma antiincendio del centro comercial llevaba varios días desconectado y que las puertas de los dos cines situados en su cuarta planta se hallaban cerradas en el momento del siniestro.
