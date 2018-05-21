Público
Demografía China planea retirar el límite de dos hijos por familia por el envejecimiento de la población

El número de nacimientos cayó un 3,5% en 2017, años en el que sólo nacieron 17,23 millones de bebés en todo el país

Unos niños juegan en una piscina llena de sandía para refrescarse en un parque de atracciones en Hangzhou, provincia de Zhejiang, China, 22 de julio de 2015. REUTERS / Stringer,

Casi tres años después de hacerlo con la política del hijo único, China está considerando poner fin a las limitaciones sobre la cantidad de hijos que puede tener una familia. Actualmente, una pareja sólo puede tener dos hijos como mucho. 

La población china está envejeciendo mientras que el número  de nacimientos cayó un 3,5% en 2017: el año pasado sólo nacieron 17,23 millones de bebés en toda China pese a que el Gobierno del país decidió a finales de 2015 suprimir la controvertida norma de "un solo hijo" por familia y permitir a las parejas tener un segundo bebé.

Ahora, ante el descenso de la natalidad, el Gobierno chino se ha comprometido a analizar el fin de los límites a los nacimientos a nivel nacional.

La decisión podría tomarse en el cuarto trimestre de este año o a principios de 2019, informó una fuente oficial..

China implementó su política de hijo único en la década de 1970 para limitar el crecimiento de la población. Pero a las autoridades le preocupa que una fuerza de trabajo menguante no sea capaz de sustentar a una población cada vez más envejecida.

La política de un solo hijo también generó un fuerte desequilibrio de género en China, donde a finales de 2017 había 32,66 millones más de hombres que mujeres.

