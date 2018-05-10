Público
Público

El científico australiano de 104 años recibe la eutanasia con la ayuda de una fundación

David Goodall, que pidió asistencia a la organización helvética Exit para suicidarse, se ha inyectado un medicamento letal y ha fallecido este jueves, según confirmó la entidad a medios helvéticos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El científico australiano David Goodall, de 104 años, participa en una rueda de prensa en Basilea (Suiza) el día previo a recibir la eutanasia. / EFE

El científico australiano David Goodall, de 104 años, participa en una rueda de prensa en Basilea (Suiza) el día previo a recibir la eutanasia. / EFE

El científico australiano David Goodall, que pidió asistencia a la organización helvética Exit para suicidarse, se ha inyectado un medicamento letal y ha fallecido hoy, según confirmó la entidad a medios helvéticos.

En una rueda de prensa la víspera de su muerte, Goodall dijo que esperaba que su "partida" haga que las cosas cambien en su país y se permita que las personas mayores puedan decidir cuándo y dónde desean morir.

Goodall, un reconocido botánico de 104 años que ha publicado extensamente en revistas científicas, se convirtió en un activista de la eutanasia, un acto que está prohibido en su país, con excepción de un estado, que lo ha legalizado recientemente pero de forma muy restringida y solo a partir del próximo año.

Etiquetas