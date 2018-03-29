El conductor de un vehículo trató este jueves de atropellar a un grupo de militares que corrían al aire libre junto a un cuartel del Ejército en Varces, al sur de Grenoble (este de Francia), sin causar heridos, informan los medios franceses.
Alrededor de las 09.00 hora local, un coche se lanzó contra los militares, que consiguieron esquivar al vehículo lanzándose a la cuneta.
Fuentes de la Prefectura de Policía de Isère han declarado hasta el momento se desconoce si puede tratarse de una tentativa de atentado o de un acto involuntario, aunque según señala el diario Le Monde, el conductor insultó a los militares antes de darse a la fuga.
Las fuerzas de seguridad ya han lanzado una operación de busca y captura contra el autor del intento de atropello.
Los militares consiguieron retener con la matrícula del coche, que esta siendo objeto de la operación de búsqueda.
