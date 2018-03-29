Público
Intento de atropello Un coche trata de atropellar a un grupo de militares en el este de Francia

Por ahora se desconoce si se trata de una tentativa de atentado o de un acto involuntario, aunque según señala el diario 'Le Monde', el conductor insultó a los militares antes de darse a la fuga. Las fuerzas de seguridad ya han lanzado una operación de busca y captura

Militares franceses patrullan este martes los alrededores de la Torre Eiffel, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

El conductor de un vehículo trató este jueves de atropellar a un grupo de militares que corrían al aire libre junto a un cuartel del Ejército en Varces, al sur de Grenoble (este de Francia), sin causar heridos, informan los medios franceses.

Alrededor de las 09.00 hora local, un coche se lanzó contra los militares, que consiguieron esquivar al vehículo lanzándose a la cuneta.

Fuentes de la Prefectura de Policía de Isère han declarado hasta el momento se desconoce si puede tratarse de una tentativa de atentado o de un acto involuntario, aunque según señala el diario Le Monde, el conductor insultó a los militares antes de darse a la fuga. 

Las fuerzas de seguridad ya han lanzado una operación de busca y captura contra el autor del intento de atropello.

Los militares consiguieron retener con la matrícula del coche, que esta siendo objeto de la operación de búsqueda.

