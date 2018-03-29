Público
Atentado yihadista en Trèbes Condenan a una vegana que celebró la muerte de un carnicero en un atentado en Francia

Ha sido sentenciada a siete meses de cárcel exentos de cumplimiento un delito de apología del terrorismo

Escena del atentado yihadista en Trèbes.- REUTERS

Un tribunal francés condenó hoy a una mujer vegana a siete meses de cárcel exentos de cumplimiento por apología del terrorismo al haberse alegrado de la muerte de un carnicero en el atentado yihadista del pasado 23 de marzo en un supermercado de Trèbes (sur de Francia).

"¿Os choca que un asesino muera en las manos de un terrorista? A mí no. Tengo cero compasión por él (el carnicero). A veces hay justicia", publicó en la red social "Facebook" tres días más tarde los ataques que causaron muertes en Carcasona y Trèbes.

Esta condena se une a la formulada contra Stéphane Poussier, antiguo candidato del izquierdista La Francia Insumisa, quien se felicitó por el asesinato en el mismo ataque del gendarme Arnaud Beltrame, considerado un héroe nacional por haberse intercambiado el viernes pasado por una rehén del yihadista Radouane Lakdim.

Lakdim, franco-marroquí de 25 años de edad, fue abatido por la Policía durante la dramática toma de rehenes en el supermercado "U" de Trèbes. Este atentado fue el ataque yihadista más grave en Francia desde hace casi dos años.

