El caso de una niña de 9 años con síndrome de Down que fue víctima de abuso sexual y cuyo agresor también le cortó la lengua ha causado conmoción en Bolivia, sobre todo en Sucre, la capital constitucional del país, donde ocurrió el crimen.
En declaraciones a Efe, la directora municipal de Desarrollo Social de Sucre, Nelly Toro, señaló que en esa ciudad sureña los pobladores están "conmovidos con lo que ha sucedido" ya que la víctima es una persona "que tiene síndrome de Down".
Toro aseguró que "el violador le cortó la lengua de manera que no pueda avisar a sus padres". Sin embargo, las autoridades han aclarado que la niña tenía un corte en la lengua que se habría provocado en el forcejeo con su agresor.
Toro detalló que la denuncia se conoció el viernes pasado y que el agresor, de 21 años, compareció esta semana ante un juez que dispuso su detención preventiva en la cárcel de Sucre.
Explicó que las autoridades ofrecen apoyo a la familia de la víctima, y agregó que ahora el interés fundamental es que el responsable reciba "la condena que realmente merece".
El hombre que agredió a la menor es un vecino de la zona donde vive la menor y donde se encuentra su escuela. La familia de la víctima procede del norte de la región andina de Potosí, una zona que registra altos índices de pobreza, y de escasos recursos, mencionó.
La Fundación Síndrome de Down en Sucre ha salido a la calle para exigir la máxima condena posible por la brutal agresión y alega que la niña sufre un trauma que difícilmente podrá superar.
La Fiscalía boliviana cifró en 726 las violaciones sexuales denunciadas entre enero y junio pasados, periodo en el que también se registraron 37 infanticidios.
