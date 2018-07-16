Público
Corea del Norte Corea del Norte anuncia la amnistía de los presos condenados por crímenes contra el país

Esta decisión, motivada por la celebración del 70º aniversario de la fundación del país asiático, se une al acercamiento del país con Corea del Sur y Estados Unidos.

El líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un. - Damir Sagolj/REUTERS

Corea del Norte anunció hoy que otorgará amnistía a aquellos "condenados por crímenes contra el país y otras personas", con motivo de la celebración este año del 70º aniversario de la fundación del país asiático, que tendrá lugar en septiembre.

La amnistía será efectiva a partir del 1 de agosto, anunció por medio de la agencia estatal de noticias KCNA el régimen, cuyos "órganos pertinentes tomarán medidas prácticas para ayudar a las personas liberadas a establecerse en la vida laboral normal".

La Asamblea Popular Suprema (parlamento) promulgó un decreto al respecto el 12 de julio, dijo KCNA, sin ofrecer más detalles sobre a cuántas personas atañe la amnistía.

"Proteger la vida independiente y creadora de las masas populares y servir al pueblo con entera disposición al materializar cabalmente la idea de dar primacía a las masas populares" son "la demanda esencial del sistema socialista coreano y el invariable principio de las actividades estatales", señaló.

Corea del Norte celebrará el 9 de septiembre el aniversario de la fundación del país, una efeméride que en los últimos años ha usado para reivindicar su arsenal nuclear y balístico, y que se espera con gran expectación ante el giro diplomático tras el acercamiento del país con Corea del Sur y Estados Unidos tras sus cumbres.

