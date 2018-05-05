Corea del Norte adelanta este sábado su huso horario 30 minutos para hacerlo coincidir con el de Corea del Sur, según han anunciado los medios estatales de Pyongyang después de que el líder norcoreano Kim Jong-un decidiera tomar esta medida en la cumbre intercoreana de la semana pasada.
La hora de Pyongyang "ha sido modificada efectivamente desde el 5 de mayo, de acuerdo con un decreto de la presidencia de la Asamblea Popular Suprema de la RPDC (República Popular Democrática de Corea, nombre oficial del país)", ha señalado la agencia estatal KCNA en alusión a la decisión tomada por el mariscal norcoreano.
El adelanto horario, que se aplicó a las 23.30 hora norcoreana del viernes (15.00 GMT) "es la primera medida práctica tomada tras la histórica tercera cumbre entre Norte y Sur, destinada a acelerar el proceso de unificación y a dejar atrás sus diferencias y puntos de separación", ha añadido el medio oficial.
Durante la cumbre del pasado 27 de abril, el líder norcoreano le comunicó al presidente del Sur, Moon Jae in, su decisión de que las dos Coreas volvieran a tener el mismo horario después de que Pyongyang lo cambiara tres años antes.
El huso horario del dominio colonial japonés
Corea del Norte decidió retrasar la hora 30 minutos en agosto de 2015 para regresar a su huso tradicional de hace más de un siglo, con motivo del 70 aniversario de la independencia del dominio colonial japonés. Entonces, la hora norcoreana pasó a ser GMT+8,5 en lugar de la, desde este sábado, actual GMT+9.
GMT+8,5 era el huso horario de toda Corea hasta que en 1912 fue adelantado media hora por el Imperio Japonés, que dominó la península entre 1910 y 1945, para que coincidiera con la de Tokio. Después de la liberación en 1945, Corea del Norte continuó con el huso horario nipón, mientras Corea del Sur regresó al tradicional en 1954, antes de volver a la franja actual de GMT+9 en 1961
