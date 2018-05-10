Público
Corea del Norte Trump anuncia un encuentro con Kim Jong Un en Singapur el 12 de junio

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump (izq), y el coronel de la Fuerza Aérea Casey Eaton (dcha) se dirigen a recibir a los tres presos estadounidenses liberados por Corea del Norte en la base militar de Andrews en Maryland. EFE/Al Drago

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció este jueves que su histórico encuentro con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, será finalmente el 12 de junio en Singapur.

"La reunión tan esperada entre Kim Jong-un y yo tendrá lugar en Singapur el 12 de junio. ¡Los dos trataremos de que sea un momento muy especial para la Paz Mundial!", escribió Trump en Twitter.

El presidente estadounidense había descartado este miércoles que la cumbre pudiera producirse en la frontera entre las dos Coreas, donde tuvo lugar el pasado 27 de abril la reunión entre Kim y el mandatario surcoreano, Moon Jae-in.

Eso aumentó drásticamente las opciones de que el encuentro tuviera lugar en Singapur, dado que a finales de abril, el mandatario había dicho que la sede de la reunión sería o bien ese país asiático o bien la frontera intercoreana.

El anuncio se produjo horas después de que Trump recibiera a las afueras de Washington a tres estadounidenses presos en Corea del Norte, que fueron liberados este miércoles durante una visita al hermético país del secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo.

"Creo que esto será un gran éxito. Nunca se ha llegado tan lejos (con Corea del Norte), no ha habido una relación como esta", dijo Trump esta madrugada, al referirse a su próxima reunión con Kim. "Realmente creo que (Kim Jong-un) quiere hacer algo y traer a su país al mundo real", añadió el presidente.

La Casa Blanca ha interpretado la liberación de los estadounidenses como un gesto de buena voluntad de Corea del Norte de cara a la histórica cumbre entre Trump y Kim.

Los liberados son Kim Dong-chul (64 años), Kim Sang-duk (58) y Kim Hak-song (ronda los 60), todos de origen surcoreano y nacionalizados posteriormente estadounidenses.

