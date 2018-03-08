Público
8M Costa de Marfil prohíbe a las mujeres trabajar en puestos que "excedan sus capacidades"

El Gobierno del país africano no ha publicado hasta el momento la lista de "trabajos prohibidos".

Trabajadoras del cacao en Djangobo, Costa de Marfil. / REUTERS

El Gobierno de Costa de Marfil ha prohibido a las mujeres del país trabajar en puestos que "excedan sus capacidades", coincidiendo con la celebración del Día Internacional de la Mujer.

El portavoz del Ejecutivo, Bruno Koné, ha dicho que los citados trabajos son "aquellos que exceden la habilidad y capacidad física de las mujeres o que supongan un peligro que pueda minar su moral", al tiempo que ha puesto como ejemplo "trabajar bajo tierra o en minería".

En sus declaraciones, Koné ha resaltado que la decisión de las autoridades tiene como objetivo "proteger a la mujer", según ha informado la cadena de televisión británica BBC.

Así, ha subrayado que, en caso de que una mujer quiera ser empleada en alguno de los puestos de trabajo enumerados en la lista, puede contactar con un inspector del Ministerio de Trabajo para hacer unas pruebas sin determinar y comprobar si es "capaz" de realizar el trabajo.

El Gobierno no ha publicado hasta el momento la lista de "trabajos prohibidos".

