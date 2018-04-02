Epsy Campbell Barr, la diputada por el Partido de Acción Ciudadana (PAC), será la primera mujer afrodescendiente que ocupará el cargo de vicepresidenta en Costa Rica.
Tras el triunfo de Carlos Alvarado, presidente electo en Costa Rica, Campbell afirmó, según TeleSur, que es una oportunidad para construir un nuevo Gobierno nacional basado en el bienestar de los habitantes de Costa Rica. Alvarado manifestó sentirse feliz al tener la oportunidad de construir un nuevo gobierno de la mano de una mujer tan capaz como Campbell.
"Es una oportunidad para construir un Gobierno nacional, conjuntar las capacidades de los diferentes partidos políticos. El país votó por una opción democrática y transparente que respeta los derechos", declara Epsy Campbell.
La nueva vicepresidencia se ha dedicado a la defensa de los derechos de las mujeres, desarrollo social y política fiscal. Además, ha sido investigadora, activista y conferencista internacional en equidad de género y desarrollo. También es considerada una de las personas más cercanas a Ottón Solís, diputado y fundador del PAC, quién sumó su apoyo a Alvarado.
El pasado 8 de marzo Campbell decía: "Quiero invitarlas a votar el primero de abril para construir una Costa Rica inclusiva, transparente, una Costa Rica para todas las personas. Es por nosotras, es por Costa Rica".
Entre sus méritos se encuentran la licenciatura en Economía y Administración de Negocios por la Universidad de Costa Rica y graduada en Economía por la Universidad Latina de Costa Rica. También cuenta con una maestría en Ciencias Políticas y un posgrado en Ciencias Políticas.
