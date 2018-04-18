El actual primer vicepresidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, fue propuesto hoy ante la Asamblea Nacional del Poder Popular para ocupar la Presidencia del país en sustitución de Raúl Castro, de 86 años, quien deja el cargo tras dos mandatos.
Díaz-Canel, de 57 años, encabeza la propuesta de la Comisión de Candidaturas Nacional (CCN) para la conformación del máximo órgano de gobierno del país, el Consejo de Estado, una candidatura que ahora será sometida a votación de la recién constituida Asamblea, aunque el resultado no se hará público hasta mañana jueves.
Mientras, Esteban Lazo, el político de raza negra que más alto ha llegado en las estructuras de poder de Cuba, fue reelegido hoy para un segundo mandato como presidente de la Asamblea Nacional del Poder Popular de la isla (ANPP, Parlamento unicameral) en su IX legislatura (2018-2023).
La reelección de Lazo, de 74 años, refuerza el mensaje de continuidad del legado de los históricos de la Revolución Cubana, liderados hoy por Raúl Castro, quien entre hoy y mañana será relevado en la presidencia del país. Ana María Mari Machado, de 54 años, y Miriam Brito, de 57, también repiten como vicepresidenta y secretaria de la ANPP, que mantiene así la misma directiva de la legislatura anterior.
(Habrá ampliación)
