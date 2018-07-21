Cuba inicia el debate parlamentario para reformar su Constitución

La Asamblea Nacional de Cuba (Parlamento unicameral) inició hoy tres días de debates sobre el proyecto para actualizar la Constitución vigente (1976), en una sesión plenaria que comenzó con la designación del nuevo Consejo de Ministros del presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Desde su llegada al poder en abril pasado, Díaz-Canel había mantenido en funciones al Ejecutivo designado por su antecesor, Raúl Castro, primer secretario del gobernante Partido Comunista de Cuba (PCC, único) y líder de la reforma constitucional, que promete "importantes cambios" sin variar el sistema político.
El texto del borrador -adelantado por medios oficiales la semana pasada- confirma que no habrá cambios en el "carácter socialista del sistema político y social" en la isla, que mantiene como "fuerza dirigente superior" al PCC, aunque elimina la palabra comunismo.
La nueva Carta Magna pretende instituir la figura del Presidente de la República, limitar su mandato a diez años y propone la creación de un Primer Ministro que dirigiría el Consejo de Ministros.
También plasmará los cambios aprobados dentro del proceso de reformas económicas y sociales liderado por Castro, entre ellos el reconocimiento de la propiedad privada y la prohibición de la discriminación por identidad de género, un primer paso que abre la puerta a la legalización del matrimonio igualitario.
Los más de 600 diputados que conforman la Novena Legislatura de la Asamblea cubana se reunirán hasta el próximo lunes, cuando previsiblemente quedará aprobado el anteproyecto, que luego pasará a consulta popular y más tarde a referendo.
Antes del pleno, los parlamentarios estudiaron durante tres días el borrador de la reforma constitucional reunidos en las diez Comisiones Permanentes de la Asamblea.
