Miguel Díaz-Canel, hasta ahora primer vicepresidente del Gobierno, fue elegido hoy presidente de Cuba por la Asamblea Nacional de la isla en sustitución del general Raúl Castro, quien se retira del poder tras doce años al frente del país.
El nuevo mandatario fue ratificado con el 99,83% de los votos de la Asamblea Nacional del Poder Popular, según los datos ofrecidos ante la cámara por la presidenta de la Comisión Electoral Nacional, Alina Balseiro.
Al conocerse el resultado, los diputados cubanos brindaron un aplauso al nuevo presidente, quien fue felicitado con un apretón de manos y un abrazo por el mandatario saliente, Raúl Castro, según se pudo ver en la televisión estatal minutos después de que agencias oficiales divulgaran los datos.
Junto a Díaz-Canel, quedó también elegido el resto de los miembros del Consejo de Estado (máximo órgano de gobierno en Cuba), con el veterano Salvador Valdés Mesa como primer vicepresidente de la isla.
El grupo de cinco vicepresidentes estará integrado por el histórico Ramiro Valdés; el ministro de Salud Roberto Morales; la contralora general, Gladys Bejerano; la directora del Instituto de Recursos Hidráulicos de Cuba, Inés María Chapman; y la presidenta de la Asamblea provincial de Santiago de Cuba, Beatriz Johnson. El Consejo de Estado está compuesto además por otros 23 vocales y un secretario, cargo en el que repetirá Homero Acosta.
Tras la proclamación de los resultados, el presidente del Parlamento, Esteban Lazo, invitó al presidente entrante a ocupar su nuevo lugar en la presidencia de la Asamblea, lugar donde Díaz-Canel brindó a Raúl Castro un saludo militar y otro abrazo. Posteriormente, Castro levantó el brazo de su sucesor en un clásico gesto de la iconografía revolucionaria.
