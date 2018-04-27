Público
Cumbre Corea Seúl y Pyongyang acuerdan buscar  la completa desnuclearización de la península

Los líderes de las dos Coreas se han comprometido a cooperar para establecer una "paz permanente" en la península, y a abrir conversaciones con Estados Unidos para firmar un tratado de paz definitivo que sustituya al armisticio entre Pyongyang y Seúl.

Kim Jong-un y Moon Jae-in - REUTERS

Kim Jong-un y Moon Jae-in han acordado buscar "la completa desnuclearización" de la península coreana durante su histórica cumbre celebrada en la frontera entre los dos países. Ambos se han comprometido a cooperar para establecer una "paz permanente" en la península, y a abrir conversaciones con Estados Unidos para firmar un tratado de paz definitivo que sustituya al armisticio entre Pyongyang y Seúl.

"Sur y Norte han confirmado su meta común de lograr una península libre de armas nucleares a través de la completa desnuclearización", reza la declaración conjunta firmada por ambos líderes al término de sus conversaciones.

El presidente surcoreano, Moon Jae-in, acordó hoy con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, visitar Pyongyang el próximo otoño de cara a mantener la fase de acercamiento abierta entre ambos países, técnicamente aún en guerra. La declaración conjunta firmada por los dos al término de su histórica cumbre explica escuetamente que "el presidente Moon Jae-in ha decidido visitar Pyongyang este otoño", lo que lo convertiría en el tercer presidente del Sur en visitar la capital norcoreana tras Kim Dae-jung y Roh Moo-hyun en 2000 y 2007, respectivamente.

