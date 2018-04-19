Trump amenaza con dejar plantado a Kim Jong-un si su encuentro no es "fructífero"

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, advirtió a última hora del miércoles de que podría dejar plantado al líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, si considera que la reunión que ambos mantendrán en junio no está siendo "fructífera", y anunció que su Gobierno negociará con Japón un nuevo pacto comercial "recíproco".

Trump aseguró tener grandes esperanzas respecto a su encuentro con Kim al término de una cumbre de dos días con el primer ministro japonés, Shinzo Abe, en el club privado del presidente estadounidense en Mar-a-Lago (West Palm Beach, Florida).

"Pero si creemos que [la cumbre con Kim] no va a ser exitosa, no la tendremos. Si pensamos que no va a ser fructífera, no iremos. Y si estoy allí y no es fructífera, me iré de la reunión. Siempre me gusta ser flexible y seré flexible en esto", garantizó Trump en una conferencia conjunta con Abe.

El líder estadounidense reveló que está negociando "muy diligentemente" con Corea del Norte la liberación de tres estadounidenses presos en el hermético país, y que hay "una buena posibilidad de conseguirlo".

"No repetiremos los errores de otros gobiernos [estadounidenses]. Nuestra campaña de máxima presión continuará hasta que Corea del Norte se desnuclearice", subrayó Trump, y dijo que lo ideal sería "acabar con las armas nucleares en todas las partes del mundo".

"Esperamos ver el día en el que toda la península coreana pueda vivir unida, con seguridad y en paz", recalcó.

Trump y Abe anunciaron, además, que sus gobiernos iniciarán conversaciones para firmar un nuevo acuerdo comercial, y el líder estadounidense dijo que prefiere ese tipo de pactos bilaterales a estructuras multilaterales como el Acuerdo de Asociación Transpacífico (TPP).

"A no ser que nos ofrezcan un trato que no pueda rechazar, no volveré al TPP, veremos qué pasa. Pero mientras tanto estamos negociando, que es lo que prefiero, un acuerdo de uno a uno con Japón y ahí es donde estamos ahora", aseguró Trump.