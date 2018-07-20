Público
Más de una decena de heridos en un ataque de un hombre armado con un cuchillo en la ciudad alemana de Lübeck

El conductor del autobús, al darse cuenta de lo que estaba sucediendo, ha parado el vehículo y ha abierto las puertas para que los pasajeros pudieran huir. Según un medio local, el agresor también le habría herido.

Agentes de Policía en Alemania. EFE/Archivo

Más de una decena de personas han resultado heridas por un hombre que ha irrumpido en un autobús armado con un cuchillo en la ciudad alemana de Lübeck, en el norte del país, según informa el diario local Lübecker Nachrichten, que precisa que el agresor ya ha sido detenido.

Según este medio, que cita fuentes policiales, el ataque se ha saldado con doce heridos leves y dos de carácter grave. Al parecer, el agresor ha subido al autobús, ha sacado un cuchillo y ha comenzado a atacar a los pasajeros.

El conductor del autobús, al darse cuenta de lo que estaba sucediendo, ha parado el vehículo y ha abierto las puertas para que los pasajeros pudieran huir. Según el citado diario, el agresor también le habría herido.

De acuerdo con la información obtenida por Lübecker Nachrichten, el agresor tendría unos 30 años y sería originario de Irán.

