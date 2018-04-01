Público
Venezuelama Detenidos cinco policías por el incendio que mató a 68 personas en una comisaría de Venezuela

Entre los funcionarios arrestados se encuentra el subdirector de la Policía de Carabobo, Jose Luis Rodríguez

La policía lee una lista con los nombres de los supervivientes a los familiares de los reclusos./ EFE

El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek Saab, informó de la detención de cinco policías de los que se sospecha que son responsables de la muerte de 68 personas, el pasado miércoles, en un incendio en los calabozos de una comisaría en el estado Carabobo, en el centro del país.

Entre dichos funcionarios se encuentra el subdirector de la Policía de Carabobo, Jose Luis Rodríguez. El Gobierno venezolano pidió al Ministerio Público que encabeza Saab que ponga en marcha una investigación y anunció la creación de un equipo multidisciplinario.

El Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones cifra la población reclusa en los calabozos policiales en 32.600 detenidos, cuando el espacio es para unos 8.500. El incendio y muerte de 68 personas en los calabozos de esta comisaría de Valencia llegó hasta la ONU, organismo que en un comunicado de su oficina de Derechos Humanos se declaró ayer "horrorizada" por el incidente.

