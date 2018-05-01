Público
Día del trabajo Al menos 200 detenidos en París tras los enfrentamientos entre la Policía y los manifestantes en la protesta del 1 de mayo

Los agentes antidisturbios emplean cañones de agua y gas lacrimógeno para dispersar a los manifestantes que previamente habían lanzado cócteles molotov contra tiendas y escaparates.

Manifestantes se enfrentan a la policía durante una marcha por el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores, en París (Francia), hoy, 1 de mayo de 2018. EFE/ Yoan Valat

Al menos 200 detenidos en París tras los enfrentamientos entre la Policía y los manifestantes durante la protesta del 1 de mayo. Los agentes antidisturbios han empleado cañones de agua y gas lacrimógeno para dispersar a los manifestantes que previamente habían lanzado cócteles molotov contra tiendas y escaparates.

Poco después del inicio de la marcha, hacia las 16.00 (14.00 GMT), la Policía colgó en su cuenta de Twitter que había detectado a unos 1.200 individuos enmascarados y encapuchados a la altura del Puente de Austerlitz, más o menos en la mitad del recorrido previsto.

Integrantes de ese grupo, pertenecientes a los llamados black blocs, lanzaron proyectiles contra los agentes, que respondieron con gases y cañones de agua.

Un restaurante McDonald's resultó dañado, así como un concesionario de coches e inmobiliario urbano, como contenedores de basura, como consecuencia de los cócteles molotov y objetos incendiarios tirados por un grupo de manifestantes.

arias personas entran a un restaurante de comida rápida vandalizado durante una marcha por el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores, en París (Francia), hoy, 1 de mayo de 2018. EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Varias personas entran a un restaurante de comida rápida durante una marcha por el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores, en París (Francia). EFE/Christophe Petiti Tesson

En total, según indicó en conferencia de prensa el prefecto de Policía de París, Michel Delpuech, la manifestación parisina convocó dentro del cortejo sindical a 20.000 personas. El año pasado, la Policía contó a unas 30.000 personas en la capital.

La CGT, que se desmarcó de la violencia registrada, dijo en cambio haber contabilizado en esta ocasión a 55.000 personas en París, 25.000 menos que en 2017, y elevó esa cifra a unas 210.000 personas en todo el país.

