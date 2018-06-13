La Fiscalía de Braunschweig ha impuesto una multa de 1.000 millones de euros por la manipulación de las emisiones de gases en motores diésel al grupo automovilístico alemán Volkswagen, que la ha aceptado. La compañía informó este miércoles de que de este modo asume su responsabilidad.
La Fiscalía de Braunschweig, que es la encargada de las investigaciones porque se encuentra cerca de la localidad de Wolfsburg, donde el grupo tiene su sede central, considera tras sus investigaciones que se produjeron incumplimientos del deber de supervisión en la división de desarrollo de agregados relacionados con las pruebas de vehículos.
Estos incumplimientos hicieron que desde mediados de 2007 y hasta 2015, 10,7 millones de vehículos con el motor diésel EA 288 de la tercera generación en EEUU y Canadá y con el motor EA 189 en otros países estuvieran equipados con una función de software ilegal, que se vendieran y que entraran en circulación.
El grupo Volkswagen ha aceptado la multa, tras realizar su propia revisión, y no va a presentar recursos legales.
De este modo concluye el proceso por infracción reglamentaria, lo que para Volkswagen "tendrá efectos positivos notables" sobre otros procesos que el grupo y sus filiales tienen en otros países de Europa.
Las crisis del diésel le ha obligado a pagar acuerdos extrajudiciales, multas y modificaciones en los vehículos multimillonarias, sobre todo en Norteamérica, y ha lastrado su resultado con elevados extraordinarios. El grupo automovilístico ha provisionado casi 26.000 millones de euros para la crisis del diésel.
