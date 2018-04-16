Público
Dimite el ministro de Interior eslovaco por las protestas tras el asesinato de un periodista

Tomas Drucker había asumido el cargo hace tres semanas. Su antecesor también renunció. Una manifestación en Bratislava exige la destitución del jefe de Policía por la muerte de un reportero que investigaba los vínculos del poder con la mafia italiana

Protesta en Bratislava tras el asesinato del periodista Jan Kuciak y su pareja. / REUTERS

El ministro de Interior de Eslovaquia, Tomas Drucker, anunció hoy su dimisión solo tres semanas después de asumir el cargo, en medio de nuevas protestas sociales tras el asesinato hace dos meses de un periodista de investigación, informa la cadena TA3.

La dimisión de Drucker parece estar relacionada con la creciente presión ciudadana, que este domingo salió de nuevo a las calles de Bratislava para exigir la destitución del jefe de Policía, Tibor Gaspar.

La plataforma cívica Por una Eslovaquia decente pide una investigación imparcial del asesinato a finales de febrero del periodista Jan Kuciak, quien investigaba sobre la mafia italiana y sus supuesto vínculos con el poder en el país centroeuropeo.

Drucker no considera que la destitución de Gaspar sea "adecuada y justa", a pesar de que es una de las reivindicaciones de las protestas por la muerte de Kuciak y su novia, Martina Kusnirova, un asesinato que sigue sin resolverse.

"No tengo derecho a permanecer en el cargo de ministro", declaró Drucker, que había aceptado el nombramiento para tratar de recuperar la confianza de la ciudadanía en las instituciones gubernamentales.

Más de 35.000 personas se manifestaron el domingo en el centro de Bratislava pidiendo la salida de Gaspar y del fiscal especial Dusan Kovacik, así como elecciones anticipadas.

Drucker, que antes había liderado la cartera de Sanidad, aceptó el puesto en un momento de crisis gubernamental sin precedentes. Las turbulencias sociales por el caso Kuciak tumbaron al Ejecutivo de coalición del socialdemócrata Robert Fico, que acumulaba diez años al frente del Gobierno.

Antes incluso de que Fico dimitiera, ya había abandonado el puesto de ministro de Interior Robert Kalinak, a quien sus rivales políticos achacaban vínculos con el hampa y que había sido denunciado por la Fiscalía por bloquear investigaciones policiales contra la corrupción.

Posteriormente, el sustituto de Fico, Peter Pellegrini, presentó una remodelación que fue rechazada por el jefe de Estado, Andrej Kiska, hasta que se encontró en Drucker un candidato aceptable para dirigir Interior. La salida de Drucker abre, por tanto, nuevas incertidumbres sobre la situación política del país.

