El presidente del Comité Olímpico de Estados Unidos (USOC, por sus siglas en inglés), Scott Blackmun, ha dimitido este miércoles en el marco de un escándalo de abusos sexuales del médico deportivo Larry Nassar, según ha informado The Washington Post.
La decisión de Blackmun ha tenido lugar semanas después de que varios miembros de la mesa directiva del USOC dieran un paso al frente para defenderle en el marco del caso de Nassar, que ha habría abusado de más de un centenar de gimnastas. Varios senadores, sin embargo, habían pedido la dimisión de Blackmun dada su inacción ante las denuncias contra Nassar.
El delicado estado de salud de Blackmun, que tiene 60 años y se ha sometido recientemente a una operación debido a que padece cáncer de próstata, también ha sido un factor decisivo a la hora de anunciar su retirada.
"Dada la situación de salud actual de Scott hemos coincidido todos en que es lo mejor para él y para el USOC que busquemos a un nuevo líder para que puedan tomarse medidas inmediatamente sobre los temas que más trascienden ahora mismo", ha aseverado el presidente de la mesa directiva, Larry Probst.
"El importante trabajo puesto en marcha por Scott tiene que continuar y requerirá una supervisión vigorosa a la luz de lo sucedido con las gimnastas y el caso de Larry Nassar", ha añadido.
Blackmun, por su parte, ha indicado que "servir al USOC y trabajar en la junta no ha sido sólo inmensamente gratificante sino un honor y una de las mejores cosas de mi vida profesional".
