El primer ministro de Eslovenia, Miro Cerar, anunció este miércoles su dimisión en respuesta a la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de anular un referéndum celebrado en septiembre de 2017 sobre un polémico proyecto ferroviario.
Según informa este miércoles la agencia de noticias eslovena STA, el jefe de Gobierno informará mañana, jueves, al presidente de Eslovenia, Borut Pahor, sobre su renuncia.
"Hoy la gota colmó el vaso, el proyecto ferroviario ha sufrido un golpe causado por aquellos, que desean detener el desarrollo positivo de Eslovenia. No quiero participar en esto", manifestó Cerar después de la sesión del gobierno. Añadió que "el Estado está hoy en una situación esencialmente mejor que en el año 2014. Devuelvo el poder a vuestras manos".
El proyecto ferroviario entre el puerto de Koper y Divaca, cerca de la frontera con Italia, era "clave para el desarrollo del país", con una inversión pública de mil millones de euros, recordó el primer ministro. Cerar aseguró que seguirá en funciones hasta la elección del nuevo gobierno y que la situación en Eslovenia se mantendrá tranquila y estable.
Las elecciones generales en el país balcánico estaban previstas para el 10 de junio próximo y deberán ser adelantadas, probablemente al mes de mayo, según el diario Delo.
El Tribunal Supremo de Eslovenia había dictaminado anular un referéndum celebrado en otoño pasado en el que un 53% de los votantes dio su visto bueno a la financiación pública del proyecto. Según los jueces, la consulta debe ser repetida al considerar que no era legal dinero público para la campaña del "si".
