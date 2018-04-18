El aún director de la CIA y nominado para ser el próximo secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, viajó a finales de marzo a Corea del Norte para reunirse con su líder, Kim Jong-un, con quien el presidente Donald Trump tiene previsto encontrarse en las próximas semanas, según medios estadounidenses.
El viaje tuvo lugar a finales de marzo, coincidiendo con la Semana Santa, y tuvo como objetivo acercar posturas sobre las condiciones del encuentro entre los presidentes de ambos países, así como sobre el programa de armas nucleares de Pyongyang, de acuerdo con dos fuentes próximas al viaje citadas por el diario The Washington Post.
Pompeo está llamado a dirigir la cartera de Exteriores estadounidense después de que el propio Trump anunciara el 3 de marzo su nominación en el mismo mensaje de Twitter en el que comunicó a su predecesor, Rex Tillerson, su despido.
Esta maniobra de la Casa Blanca hizo temer a numerosos expertos por el posible encuentro entre Washington y Pyongyang, puesto que Pompeo es conocido por tener un carácter mucho más belicista que Tillerson.
Sin embargo, durante su audiencia de confirmación ante el Senado, el todavía director de la Agencia Central de Inteligencia (CIA) se mostró mucho más comedido de lo que es habitual al ser preguntado por la relación con Corea del Norte.
"Nunca he abogado por el cambio de régimen. No estoy abogando por el cambio de régimen", dijo Pompeo al ser cuestionado por el senador demócrata por Maryland Ben Cardin.
La revelación de The Washington Post se produce escasas horas después de que el propio Trump desvelara por sorpresa que ya se había producido una reunión de alto nivel entre ambos países.
"Hemos empezado a hablar con Corea del Norte directamente, a niveles extremadamente altos", afirmó el martes a última hora Trump en presencia del primer ministro de Japón, Shinzo Abe, quien se encuentra en Estados Unidos de visita oficial.
Según señalaron funcionarios estadounidenses, Trump y Kim tienen previsto mantener la primera reunión en la historia de Estados Unidos y Corea del Norte en mayo o junio y se están valorando cinco escenarios posibles, aunque no revelaron cuáles.
