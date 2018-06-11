William Bancroft es un niño de tres años de Arkansas (EEUU) que nació sin brazos. Como cada sábado, el pequeño acudió con su familia a un restaurante de la cadena estadounidense IHOP. Pero en esta ocasión, la familia no pudo disfrutar de un desayuno tranquilo.

El niño se subió a la mesa y utilizó los pies para esparcir el bote de sirope sobre las tortitas. Fue entonces cuando el encargado se dirigió hacia ellos para invitarles a marcharse, ya que este hecho podía suponer un problema con los inspectores de Sanidad. "¿A todos tus clientes le preguntas si se han lavado las manos antes de comer?", cuestionó la madre del menor, Alexis Bancroft, según recoge la cadena local Kark.

La madre denunció esta acción en Facebook, según recogen varios medios. Asimismo, tras la repercusión que tuvo la publicación, la madre decidió retirar el mensaje.

El gerente del restaurante envió a Alexis un mensaje pidiendo disculpas: "Realmente creo que todo esto fue un malentendido. Nunca le haría eso a su hijo intencionalmente o de otra manera. Eso no es lo que pretendía". A lo que la madre respondió: "Al día siguiente, [el niño] no quería sentarse en la mesa para comer. Quería sentarse en una silla, lo que realmente no podía hacer".

El presidente de IHOP, Darren Rebelez, emitió un comunicado en el que también pide disculpas por lo sucedido y asegura que "capacitará a los miembros de su equipo" para garantizar que no se vuelvan a producir este tipo de situaciones, según informa Kark.