Al menos 103 conductores de Uber han sido acusados en los últimos cuatro años de violar o agredir sexualmente a pasajeras en Estados Unidos, según una investigación de CNN publicada este lunes.
Estos 103 conductores "han sido detenidos, están buscados por la Policía o sus nombres han sido citados en procesos civiles relacionados con los incidentes", según la cadena estadounidense.
De ellos, 31 han sido condenados, mientras que en otros 18 casos la causa se ha archivado.
Esa misma investigación halló que Lyft, uno de los principales competidores de Uber, ha tenido al menos 18 casos.
Muchos de los casos implican a mujeres que se quedaron dormidas en el vehículo tras una noche de fiesta, circunstancia que estos conductores habrían aprovechado para violarlas o agredirlas.
CNN llegó a estas cifras después de indagar en los registros policiales y judiciales de 20 de las principales ciudades estadounidenses.
La cadena advirtió, no obstante, que la cifra puede ser mucho mayor ya que las policías locales con las que colaboró en la distribución de datos (Los Ángeles, Boston, Austin y Denver) tienen registrados numerosos incidentes de este tipo que no pudo verificar.
Además, la mayoría de los casos se resuelven mediante arbitrajes tal y como exige Uber e incluyen cláusulas de confidencialidad.
Jeanne Christensen, una abogada que representa a numerosas víctimas de conductores de Uber, dijo a CNN que la compañía "ha hecho un trabajo milagroso para mantener esto en silencio".
