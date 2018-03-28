El abogado de la actriz porno Stephanie Clifford, más conocida como Stormy Daniels, ha pedido este miércoles a un juez federal permiso para poder tomar declaración jurada al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, sobre si estaba al tanto del dinero que su abogado entregó a la mujer supuestamente a cambio de su silencio.
El abogado de Daniels, Michael J. Avenatti, ha solicitado ante un tribunal federal en Los Ángeles poder tomar declaración bajo juramento a Trump durante "no más de dos horas".
Asimismo, según informa la cadena CBS, también ha solicitado poder tomar declaración a Michael D. Cohen, el abogado de Trump que presuntamente pagó a la actriz 130.000 dólares de su bolsillo y supuestamente sin que el ahora presidente lo supiera a cambio de que esta no aireara la relación que había mantenido con él, según Daniels.
De prosperar su solicitud, Avenatti podría pedir a Trump que explicara bajo juramento si sabía del pago por parte de su abogado una semana y media antes de las elecciones de 2016 y cuándo tuvo conocimiento del mismo. En función de la declaración, esta podría ser fundamental para determinar si hubo una infracción de las leyes de financiación de campañas por parte del presidente, Cohen o su equipo de campaña.
En su escrito, el abogado explica que Daniels quiere demostrar que el acuerdo "no tenía un objetivo o fin legal" sino que lo que buscaba era influir en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016 "silenciando" a su cliente para que no "hablara abierta y públicamente sobre Trump semanas antes" de la votación.
