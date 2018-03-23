Público
EEUU acusa a 9 iraníes y a una entidad de un gigantesco robo de datos académicos

La información fue robada "para obtener beneficio financiero" y asistir al Ejército iraní, según el Departamento de Justicia de EE.UU

REUTERS

El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos ha anunciado este viernes sanciones a una nueve individuos de nacionalidad iraní, así como a la firma de consultoría estratégica MABNA, con sede en Irán, por el robo de más de 31 terabytes de información académica de universidades estadounidenses y afiliadas internacionales para ser empleada "para obtener beneficio financiero" y asistir al Ejército iraní.

La campaña de ataques informáticos ha afectado a las cuentas de correo electrónico de más de 100.000 profesores y ha "puesto en peligro más de 8.000 cuentas", en palabras del fiscal general adjunto de Estados Unidos, Rod Rosenstein.

Los individuos y la entidad han sido acusados de intentar entrar en los sistemas informáticos de 144 universidades estadounidenses y otras 176 universidades en 21 países extranjeros desde al menos desde 2013. Los demandados se habrían apropiado de investigaciones académicas, datos y documentos, y habrían vendido estos datos robados en Irán.

