EEUU y Corea del Norte El jefe de diplomacia de EEUU se reúne con el vicepresidente norcoreano para acercar posiciones antes de la cumbre 

El encuentro entre Pompeo y Kim Yong Chol ha dejado la puerta abierta a reprogramar la histórica reunión, prevista para el 12 de junio en Singapur.

El enviado de Corea del Norte, Kim Yong Chol, llega a un hotel en Nueva York, EEUU/Reuters

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, ha recibido este miércoles  al vicepresidente de Corea del Norte, Kim Yong Chol, en Nueva York, informó el propio jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense.

El objetivo del encuentro, cuyo contenido no trascendió, era preparar el terreno para la eventual cumbre entre el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un.

Aunque Trump suspendió la semana pasada la cumbre prevista para el 12 de junio en Singapur, los dos gobiernos han acercado posiciones desde entonces y el líder estadounidense ha dejado la puerta abierta a reprogramar la histórica reunión.

De hecho, Kim Yong Chol es el político norcoreano de mayor rango en visitar Estados Unidos en más de dos décadas.

Pompeo y Kim Yong Chol celebrarán este jueves nuevas reuniones y el secretario de Estado ofrecerá una rueda de prensa a las 14.15 hora local (19.15 GMT) en la que se espera que desvele si se celebrará o no la cumbre.

Funcionarios del Departamento de Estado explicaron que Pompeo ya se reunió con Kim Yong Chol en sus dos recientes visitas a Pyongyang.

De celebrarse, el encuentro entre Trump y Kim será el primero en la historia de mandatarios de EE.UU. y Corea del Norte tras casi 70 años de confrontación que comenzaron con la Guerra de Corea (1950-1953) y de 25 años de negociaciones fallidas a cuenta del programa atómico de Pyongyang.

