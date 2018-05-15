EEUU impone su primera sanción a Irán tras salirse del acuerdo nuclear

El Departamento del Tesoro de EE.UU. impuso este martes sanciones contra el gobernador del Banco Central de Irán, Valiollah Seif, por "canalizar de manera encubierta" millones de dólares al grupo islamista libanés Hizbulá.
"Es espantoso, pero no sorprendente, que el funcionario bancario de más alto rango de Irán conspire con la Guardia Revolucionaria Islámica para facilitar financiación a grupos terroristas como Hizbulá, y socava cualquier credibilidad que puede pedir a la hora de proteger la integridad de la institución como gobernador", dijo Steven Mnuchin, secretario del Tesoro, en un comunicado.
La nota del gobierno estadounidense acusó a Seif de "canalizar de manera encubierta" millones de dólares para "financiar la agenda violenta y radical" de Hizbulá.
La medida se produce una semana después de que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunciara la salida de EE.UU. del pacto internacional firmado en 2015 junto con otras cinco potencias (China, Rusia, Alemania, Francia y Reino Unido) para detener el programa nuclear iraní, y la reimposición de sanciones económicas contra Irán.
Mnuchin remarcó, además, que "EEUU no permitirá el creciente y desvergonzado abuso del sistema financiero de Irán" a la vez que instó a la "comunidad global a permanecer vigilante ante los esfuerzos iraníes para ofrecer apoyo financiero a sus socios terroristas".
Asimismo, también ha sido objeto de sanciones Ali Tarzali, director asistente de Departamento Internacional del Banco Central de Irán; y al banco con sede en Irak, Al-Bilad Islamic Bank, por respaldar las operaciones con Hizbulá.
Esta sanciones se suman a las impuestas la pasada semana a una red, operativa en Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EUA) e Irán, dedicada al suministro de cientos de millones de dólares a la Fuerza Quds de la Guardia Revolucionaria iraní. Con la retirada del pacto nuclear, Washington otorgó un plazo de entre 90 días y 180 días para que las empresas con relaciones comerciales con Irán las concluyan.
