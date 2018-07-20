Público
EEUU Once muertos tras el hundimiento de una embarcación turística en un lago de EEUU

Las autoridades informaron de que 5 de las 31 personas a bordo del navío siguen desaparecidas en el lago de Misuri.

Personal de rescate en el lago Table Rock - REUTERS

Al menos 11 personas murieron hoy en el naufragio de una embarcación turística en el lago Table Rock (Misuri, Estados Unidos), informó la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Stone.

Las autoridades informaron de que 5 de las 31 personas a bordo de la embarcación siguen desaparecidas, aunque los buzos suspendieron las labores de búsqueda poco antes de la medianoche, indicaron medios locales.

Otras 7 personas resultaron heridas de diversa consideración en el accidente. La embarcación (un vehículo anfibio) volcó y naufragó sobre las 19.10 hora local (00.10 del viernes GMT) supuestamente a causa de fuertes vientos que azotaron el área de Branson (Misuri), desde donde zarpó.

El medio especializado en meteorología The Weather Channel indicó que vientos sostenidos de más de 65 kilómetros por hora y máximos de hasta 100 kilómetros por hora afectaron al área a la hora del accidente.

Los vehículos anfibios turísticos son réplicas de los vehículos militares DUKW, que pueden circular en tierra y navegar en agua.

