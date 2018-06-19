EEUU se retira del Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU

Estados Unidos anunció hoy su salida del Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, un órgano internacional al que el Gobierno del presidente Donald Trump ha criticado duramente por lo que considera un sesgo en lo relativo a Israel y por creer que sirve de plataforma a países como China, Venezuela y Cuba.

La embajadora de Estados Unidos ante Naciones Unidas, Nikki Haley, ha anunciado este martes la retirada del y ha denunciado la "hostilidad interminable" contra Israel. "Este año, al igual que en años previos, el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU ha aprobado cinco resoluciones contra Israel, más que las aprobadas contra Corea del Norte, Irán y Siria en conjunto", ha lamentado.

Así, ha recalcado que "este foco desproporcionado y esta hostilidad interminable hacia Israel es una prueba clara de que el consejo está motivado por un sesgo político y no por los Derechos Humanos", según ha informado el diario The New York Times.

Haley ha defendido que, pese a la decisión de Estados Unidos de abandonar el organismo -convirtiéndose en el primer país que lo hace de forma voluntaria-, "este paso no es una retirada de los compromisos con los Derechos Humanos" por parte del país norteamericano.

"No dudamos que su creación fue con buena fe, pero tenemos que ser honestos: el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU es un pobre defensor de los derechos humanos", dijo, por su parte, en conferencia de prensa el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo.

Mientras, el secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, "habría preferido que Estados Unidos permaneciese en el Consejo de Derechos Humanos" de la organización, según dijo hoy su portavoz.

"La arquitectura del Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU desempeña un papel muy importante en la promoción y protección de los derechos humanos en todo el mundo", agregó el portavoz, Stéphane Dujarric, en un breve comunicado tras el anuncio de la salida de Washington de ese organismo.