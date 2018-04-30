Público
EEUU Trump baraja la frontera entre las dos Coreas como escenario de su cita con Kim Jong Un

Fuentes de la Administración norteamericana apuntan a Mongolia y Singapur como las dos localizaciones más probables para el encuentro. 

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, en una rueda de prensa en la Casa Blanca. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha afirmado que se barajan "numerosos países" como posible escenario de su esperado encuentro del dirigente de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong Un, y ha planteado la posibilidad de que dicha reunión tenga lugar en la frontera entre las dos Coreas.

"¿La Casa de la Paz o la Casa de la Libertad, en la frontera entre Corea del Norte y Corea del Sur sería un lugar más representativo e importante que un tercer país? ¡Solo lo pregunto!", ha publicado Trump este lunes en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

Fuentes de la Administración norteamericana citadas por la cadena CBS apuntaron el domingo a Mongolia y Singapur como las dos localizaciones más probables para el encuentro. Trump afirmó la semana pasada que se barajaban hasta cuatro fechas y cinco lugares para esta esperada cita, que en principio tendrá lugar a finales de mayo o principios de junio.

El cara a cara entre Trump y Kim marcará un nuevo capítulo en la distensión de la región, después de que el 27 de abril se reuniesen los principales líderes políticos de las dos Coreas y pactasen avanzar hacia la desnuclearización y la firma de la paz definitiva.

