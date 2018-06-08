El presidente Donald Trump ha asegurado este viernes que Rusia debería volver a formar parte del G8, que pasó a ser G7 tras la expulsión de Moscú después de la anexión de la península de Crimea en 2014 por el presidente Vladímir Putin.
"Soy la peor pesadilla de Rusia (...) Pero dicho esto, Rusia debería estar en esta reunión", ha afirmado Trump en la Casa Blanca poco antes de despegar rumbo a la cumbre del G7 que tendrá lugar hoy y mañana en una localidad cercana a Québec (Canadá).
"¿Por qué tenemos una reunión sin Rusia? Te guste o no, y puede que no sea políticamente correcto, tenemos que gestionar los asuntos globales", ha agregado el mandatario.
Trump se encontrará en Canadá un ambiente tenso centrado en torno a los aranceles comerciales impuestos a algunos de los socios más estrechos, como la Unión Europea (UE) o el propio país anfitrión.
En un mensaje previo en Twitter, Trump ha afirmado que "las conversaciones del G7 estarán centradas principalmente en las prolongadas prácticas comerciales llevadas a cabo contra EEUU".
I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks that will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on Denuclearization. Won’t be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de junio de 2018
La Casa Blanca anunció este jueves que el presidente estadounidense acortará su presencia en la cumbre y se marchará horas antes de su conclusión el sábado 9 de junio, en dirección a Singapur, donde está previsto su histórico encuentro con el líder norcoreano Kim Jong-un el próximo martes.
Apoyo de Italia
Por su parte, el nuevo primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, ha expresado este viernes su apoyo a la postura de Trump de volver a aceptar en el G7 a Rusia.
A través de Twitter y sólo minutos después de reunirse en La Malbaie (Canadá), donde hoy comienza la Cumbre del G7, con el presidente del Consejo de Europa, Donald Tusk, y el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, Conte lanzó un tuit apoyando la iniciativa lanzada por Trump poco antes.
"Estoy de acuerdo con el presidente Donald Trump: Rusia debería reintegrarse en el G8. En el interés de todos", ha afirmado Conte.
