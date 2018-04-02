El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha enviado un telegrama de felicitación al recién reelegido presidente egipcio, el golpista Abdelfatah al Sisi, que se ha impuesto en las elecciones presidenciales con un aplastante 97,08 % de los votos.
"Deseo trasladarle mi felicitación por su reciente victoria en la primera vuelta de las elecciones celebradas en Egipto la pasada semana y desearle éxito en el desempeño de su segundo mandato como Presidente de la República Árabe de Egipto", refiere Rajoy en su telegrama.
Rajoy le expresa su apoyo a "su decidida lucha contra el terrorismo, una lacra que nos afecta a todos" y le transmite la plena disposición del Gobierno español "para impulsar y fortalecer nuestras ya estrechas e intensas relaciones bilaterales".
"España -añade Rajoy en el telegrama- seguirá acompañando a Egipto en su proceso de reformas democráticas y económicas, y apoyando la participación de las empresas españolas en su desarrollo económico".
Así mismo, el presidente del Gobierno español, recuerda a Al Sisi que en el ámbito regional ambos países "compartimos la voluntad de cooperar para afrontar los retos que se nos presentan, profundizando los lazos que nos unen en torno a un Mediterráneo común".
Rajoy se muestra convencido de que el reelegido presidente de Egipto "continuará con sus esfuerzos para garantizar la estabilidad política, el crecimiento económico, el desarrollo social y la prosperidad de la sociedad egipcia".
Al Sisi se impuso a su único rival, el desconocido Musa Mustafa Musa, en unos comicios en los que la participación no superó el 41,05 %.
