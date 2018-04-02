El presidente egipcio, Abdelfatah al Sisi, ha sido reelegido para un segundo mandato con un 97,08% de los votos en los comicios que se celebraron los pasados 26, 27 y 28 de marzo, frente a su único rival, Musa Mustafa Musa, anunció este lunes la Autoridad Nacional Electoral de Egipto.
La participación, tanto en el país como en el exterior, en las elecciones se ha situado en el 41,05% (24.254.152 votantes), frente al 47,45% de los comicios de 2014, en los que Al Sisi fue proclamado vencedor por primera vez.
El presidente de la comisión electoral, Lashin Ibrahim, anunció en una rueda de prensa que Al Sisi recibió 21.835.387 votos, mientras que Musa obtuvo 656.534.
Según el responsable de la comisión electoral, hubo un 92,73 por ciento de sufragios válidos y un 7,27 por ciento de papeletas que se clasificaron como nulas; es decir, 1.762.231 votos.
El segundo día de los comicios, la Autoridad Nacional Electoral amenazó con aplicar la ley que establece una multa de 500 libras egipcias (unos 28 dólares) a los que no acudieran a votar, en un intento de incentivar la participación, que se convirtió en la única preocupación del Gobierno actual.
