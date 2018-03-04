Público
Elecciones en Italia El presidente de Italia vota en Palermo entre  la polémica por un error en las papeletas

Cerca de 46 millones de italianos están llamados hoy a las urnas para elegir presidente. En Palermo, unas 200.000 papeletas contenían fallos en los nombres de los candidatos.

El presidente de Italia, Sergio Mattarella, vota este domingo en Palermo / EFE.

El presidente de la República de Italia, Sergio Mattarella, votó hoy en la ciudad siciliana de Palermo (sur) en las elecciones generales que celebra el país, en medio de una polémica por un error en la impresión de 200.000 papeletas.

El jefe de Estado depositó su voto en un colegio electoral situado en el centro de Palermo donde se produjo un error en las papeletas que provocó retrasos y obligó a algunos electores a esperar para poder votar. En 200.000 papeletas, algunos nombres de los candidatos no eran los correctos.

El fallo fue descubierto durante la madrugada y la delegación del Gobierno decidió reimprimir todas, pero no llegaron a tiempo en varios colegios y muchos ciudadanos que se habían acercado a primera hora de la mañana tuvieron que esperar.

El suceso fue criticado por el expresidente del Senado y líder del partido de izquierdas Libres e Iguales, formado por exmiembros del gubernamental Partido Democrático, Pietro Grasso, que calificó lo ocurrido de "grave error".

"En el día más importante de la democracia, el de las elecciones, hay retrasos y errores inaceptables, espero que esto no desanime a los ciudadanos a participar", dijo Grasso, que se presenta como candidato en una de las circunscripciones uninominales de Palermo.

46 millones de italianos votan

Este domingo, cerca de 46 millones de italianos están llamados a votar en las elecciones generales que celebra el país.

Después de haber tenido 64 gobiernos en los últimos 70 años, Italia celebra unos comicios que son seguidos con atención en Europa y que podrían dar como resultado un Parlamento muy fragmentado en el que serán fundamentales los pactos.

Las encuestas publicadas a mediados de febrero vaticinaban que la coalición formada por Forza Italia, de Silvio Berlusconi, la Liga Norte, de Matteo Salvini, y Hermanos de Italia, de Giorgia Meloni, sería la eventual ganadora con el 35 % de los sufragios.

Sin embargo, no obtendría los votos necesarios para formar Gobierno y el Movimiento Cinco Estrellas (M5S), cuyo candidato a primer ministro es Luigi di Maio, sería la fuerza más votada en solitario con alrededor del 29 % de las papeletas.

