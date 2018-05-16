"El Estado venezolano ofrece plenas garantías para el ejercicio del voto del próximo domingo 20 de mayo, lo que augura una alta participación del pueblo que cree en su sistema electoral y en el voto como herramienta para tomar legítima y soberanamente decisiones sobre los destinos del país".
Así lo ha señalado el embajador de Venezuela en España, Mario Isea Bohórquez, durante un encuentro en Madrid, en el que además ha exigido "que se respete la soberanía y el derecho de los venezolanos a elegir libremente como lo ha hecho en los 23 procesos electorales en estos últimos 19 años".
Para esta elección presidencial, Isea ha afirmado que, según las encuestas, se espera una participación que ronda el 60%, "en un país donde votar es un derecho no una obligación, por eso no habrá campaña de intimidación que valga y están prohibidos por ley actos que impidan el libre ejercicio del sufragio".
Ha puntualizado que en estos comicios están participando 12 partidos de los 15 que integran la oposición venezolana, "cuyos representantes han estado presentes en todas las auditoríaa realizadas a los distintos componentes y fases del sistema electoral para estos comicios".
Asimismo se ha referido a la pluralidad de estas elecciones, "evidente en la diversidad de organizaciones políticas participantes, como el Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, el histórico Partido Comunista de Venezuela y otros que integran el Gran Polo Patriótico, mientras que por la oposición figuran organizaciones como el social cristiano Copei, que fue cogobierno en Venezuela por 40 años con Acción Democrática, así como el Movimiento Al Socialismo, con más de cuatro décadas de fundado, ambos ex integrantes de la MUD. También el partido Avanzada Progresista, fundado por uno de los candidatos presidenciales, Henry Falcón. Y también concurren con sus candidatos presidenciales Esperanza por el Cambio, con Javier Bertucci y Unidad Política Popular 89, con Reinaldo Quijada.
En este sentido, el embajador venezolano ha denunciado la campaña interna y desde otros países contra estas elecciones y ha insistido en que "no hay ninguna justificación para descalificar el sistema electoral venezolano".
Comentarios
