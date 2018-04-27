El Poder Electoral venezolano reitera su invitación al Congreso español para las elecciones

El Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) de Venezuela pidió este viernes al Congreso de los Diputados de España que envíe una delegación "pluripartidista" al país caribeño para que observe las elecciones presidenciales y de consejos legislativos regionales que se realizarán el próximo 20 de mayo.
"En vista de manifiesto interés que el Congreso español ha mostrado por la situación de Venezuela, el Poder Electoral evalúa como muy positiva la presencia de una delegación de parlamentarios (...) para participar en el programa de observación", dice un comunicado del CNE que asegura haber enviado una primera invitación el 10 de abril.
La invitación se realiza pese a que el Congreso de los Diputados de España aprobó el pasado 12 de abril una resolución en la que instó al Ejecutivo de Madrid a no reconocer la convocatoria de las elecciones presidenciales de mayo en Venezuela "por carecer de las mínimas garantías democráticas" y a no reconocer sus resultados.
El CNE señala que esta nueva invitación tiene la intención de "propiciar la presencia de observadores y acompañantes de diferente procedencia internacional, a objeto de favorecer el intercambio de experiencias en materia comicial". Además de exhibir "las fortalezas y las garantías de transparencia e imparcialidad", que aseguran, tiene el sistema electoral venezolano.
Según dijo el CNE, en las pasadas elecciones presidenciales, las de 2013, "asistió una importante representación hispana, encabezada por el expresidente del Congreso, José Bono", que también estuvo integrada por "ex embajador de España en Venezuela, Raúl Morodo" y otros parlamentarios. Entre ellos señala a "Daniel Serrano (Partido Popular), Antonio Trevín (Partido Socialista Obrero Español), Antoni Picó (Convergéncia i Unió) y Aitor Esteban (Partido Nacionalista Vasco). El asesor político Enrique López (Izquierda Unida)".
El Consejo Electoral venezolano ha invitado a las elecciones presidenciales a la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU) y a la Unión Europea (UE), que ya han dicho que no enviará observadores a los comicios en el país caribeño. El ente también envió invitaciones a la Comunidad de Estados del Caribe (Caricom) y al Parlamento del Mercosur (Parlasur).
