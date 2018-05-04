Europa no está haciendo los deberes para evitar las peores consecuencias del cambio climático y España es, en concreto, uno de los países que menos cumple.
Según los datos publicados este viernes por la oficina de estadística europea Eurostat, nuestro país aumentó un 7,4% sus emisiones de CO2 el año pasado, el cuarto mayor incremento de todos los Estados de la UE. El resto de países que más aumentaron sus emisiones fueron Malta (+12,8%), Estonia (+11,3%) y Bulgaria (+8,3%). Sin embargo, ninguno de ellos contamina tanto como España que, en términos absolutos, es uno de los seis grandes contaminantes de Europa.
En esa liga están también Alemania (que emite el 23% de todas las emisiones de la UE), Reino Unido (11,2%) Italia (10,7%), Francia (10%) y Polonia (9,8%). En 2017, las emisiones totales de España supusieron un 7,7% del total del conjunto comunitario.
En general, la política de reducción de emisiones a la que está forzada la UE para cumplir con sus compromisos del Acuerdo de París van camino del desastre. El conjunto de los países de la Unión, que en 2016 habían conseguido reducir sus emisiones de CO2 un 0,4%, las han aumentado este año hasta un 1,8%.
Y tan sólo siete países han conseguido reducir individualmente las suyas: Finlandia (-5,9%), Dinamarca (-5,8%), Reino Unido (-3,2%), Irlanda (-2,9%), Bélgica (-2,4%), Letonia (-0,7%) y Alemania (-0,2%). Por detrás de España hay también una larga lista de incumplidores: Portugal las incrementó un 7,4%; Hungría y Rumanía un 6,9%, Grecia un 4%, Polonia un 3,8%, Lituania y Eslovaquia un 3,7%, Francia e Italia un 3,2%, Austria un 3,1%, Eslovenia un 3%, Países Bajos un 2,3%, Luxemburgo un 1,8%, Chipre un 1,7%, Croacia un 1,2% y República Checa un 1%.
La Unión Europea se ha comprometido a reducir sus emisiones un 40% para 2030.
