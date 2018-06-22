Público
PERIODISTAS ASESINADOS Encuentran en Colombia los cadáveres de los periodistas ecuatorianos asesinados por disidentes de las FARC en marzo

Aunque aún no hay confirmación oficial, el Gobierno colombiano ve "altísimamente probable" que los cuerpos sean los de los reporteros del diario El Comercio de Quito, secuestrados el pasado 26 de marzo y a los que Ecuador ya dio por muertos

Personal de la Policía ayuda hoy, viernes 22 de junio de 2018, en Cali (Colombia), a cargar los ataúdes con los cuatro cuerpos hallados por las autoridades colombianas en una zona selvática. (ERNESTO GUZMÁN Jr. | EFE)

El ministro de Defensa de Colombia, Luis Carlos Villegas, afirmó hoy que es "altísimamente probable" que los cuerpos hallados ayer en zona rural de Tumaco sean los de los tres ecuatorianos del equipo periodístico del diario El Comercio secuestrados y asesinados por disidentes de las FARC.

"La Policía me asegura que es altísimamente probable que los cadáveres sean de los tres miembros de la prensa ecuatoriana y del jefe de seguridad de alias 'Guacho'", explicó Villegas en una declaración a periodistas en la Base de la Policía de San Luis, municipio del departamento del Tolima, en el centro del país.

El equipo del diario El Comercio, de Quito, compuesto por el periodista Javier Ortega, el fotógrafo Paúl Rivas y el conductor Efraín Segarra, fue secuestrado el 26 de marzo en una zona rural de la parroquia de Mataje, cantón de San Lorenzo, provincia de Esmeraldas, fronteriza con Colombia, a donde se desplazó para cubrir la inseguridad creciente en la zona.

El pasado 13 de abril, Ecuador ya dio por muertas a estas tres personas

