Un jurado de Boston (Massachusetts, EE.UU.) dictaminó que un hospital de esa ciudad tomó represalias contra una enfermera de origen haitiano que defendió a una colega afroamericana, por lo que debe pagarle 28 millones de dólares de indemnización, informaron hoy los medios locales.
La enfermera Gessy Toussaint demandó al Hospital Brigham and Women's después de que el centro tomara represalias contra ella por defender a una compañera que había sido víctima de abuso verbal.
A partir de ese momento, según la demanda de Toussaint, a modo de venganza, el hospital la investigó numerosos veces en busca de casos de presunta atención deficiente a paciente.
A pesar de que Toussaint demandó al hospital por discriminación racial y represalias, el tribunal solo encontró pruebas de las medidas de revancha del centro hospitalario, pero no de racismo.
"Este veredicto envía un mensaje a Brigham y a otras instituciones de que no se tolerará la represalia contra alguien por defender lo que es correcto", dijo en un comunicado la abogada de Toussaint, Allison MacLellan.
Gessy Toussaint defendió a su compañera Nirva Berthold, que había estado en el departamento de enfermos con cáncer durante nueve años y había decidido optar a un puesto vacante como enfermera educadora en ortopedia que estaba mejor pagado.
La enfermera alegó que el hospital rechazó su petición en enero de 2013 por su raza, una acusación que el centro negó.
Según la acusación, ese cargo siempre ha sido ocupado por enfermeras blancas y el hospital contrató finalmente a una mujer blanca para ocupar la vacante.
Esta es una de las varias acciones que Toussaint relató en su demanda, que ha resultado en una indemnización de 28 millones de dólares y que el hospital ha anunciado que va a apelar.
