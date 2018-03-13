La ministra del Interior británica, Amber Rudd, ha ordenado la apertura de una investigación sobre la posible implicación de las autoridades rusas en catorce muertes sospechosas registradas en territorio británico en los últimos tiempos, ha informado el diario 'The Guardian'.
La decisión de la ministra del Interior llega en medio de la polémica levantada por el envenenamiento con gas nervioso del exespía ruso Sergei Skripal y su hija Yulia en Salisbury y después de que la presidenta de la Comisión de Inteligencia de la Cámara de los Comunes, Yvette Cooper, el ex jefe de la Policía Metropolitana Ian Blair y otros responsables denunciaran la supuesta implicación de Rusia en hasta catorce muertes registradas en territorio británico.
Rudd ha dicho que no quiere distraer la atención de la respuesta inmediata al ataque en la ciudad de Salisbury el 4 de marzo, pero ha dejado claro que se van a investigar esas catorce muertes para aclarar lo sucedido. "En las próximas semanas, quiero quedarme convencida de que las acusaciones no son nada más que eso", ha afirmado. "La Policía y el (servicio de Inteligencia interior británico) MI5 han aceptado y colaborarán en este cometido", ha señalado, antes de avanzar a la presidenta de la Comisión de Inteligencia de la Cámara Baja que le informará de los resultados de la investigación.
Rudd aseguró el lunes, en declaraciones al diario Evening Standard, que ve con escepticismo que las catorce muertes puedan estar relacionadas con Rusia. "No todas ellas, espero que incluso Blair diga que una, dos, tres o cuatro", indicó.
La semana pasada, Blair dijo que los investigadores deberán ver "si hay algún patrón de personas" que salían a correr y cayeron muertas o que "fueron encontradas muertas en sus casas".
