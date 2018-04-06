El exespía envenenado Serguéi Skripal está fuera de peligro y "mejora rápidamente"

El exespía doble Serguéi Skripal, envenenado con un agente nervioso el pasado 4 de marzo, ya no está en "estado crítico" y "mejora rápidamente", informó hoy el hospital de la localidad inglesa de Salisbury donde está ingresado.
El antiguo agente y su hija Yulia resultaron envenenados con un agente nervioso del tipo Novichok, de fabricación rusa, y fueron hallados inconscientes cerca de un centro comercial de esa ciudad.
El hospital Salisbury District indicó hoy que la mejoría de salud que experimenta Skripal, de 66 años, se debe a que "responde bien al tratamiento".
El estado de Skripal se conoce un día después de que su hija Yulia, de 33 años, diera a conocer un comunicado en el que subrayó que se siente mejor y cobra fuerza "cada día" al tiempo que agradeció el interés de la gente por su salud.
En un comunicado divulgado hoy, la directora médica del citado hospital, Christine Blanshard, señaló que el estado de Yulia Skripal mejora a diario y que tiene deseos de sentirse lo suficientemente bien para salir pronto del centro médico.
"Cualquier especulación sobre cuándo será ese día es eso, especulación. Mientras tanto, Yulia ha pedido privacidad mientras mejora, algo que yo pido a los medios que respeten", dijo Blanshard.
"También quiero actualizarles sobre el estado de su padre, Serguéi Skripal. Él responde bien al tratamiento, mejora rápidamente y ya no está en estado crítico", agregó la directora médica.
Tras el ataque en Salisbury, el Gobierno británico señaló que Rusia es responsable del envenenamiento tras identificar la sustancia utilizada como un agente nervioso.
Así, el Gobierno de la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, decidió expulsar el mes pasado a 23 diplomáticos rusos, mientras que Moscú hizo lo propio como respuesta.
Poco después, catorce países de la Unión Europea, así como Estados Unidos, Canadá y Ucrania, también decidieron expulsar diplomáticos rusos en solidaridad con el Reino Unido.
Rusia ha negado en todo momento la autoría del ataque, pero el Gobierno de Londres insiste en que sus conclusiones están basadas en los análisis hechos por el laboratorio militar de Porta Down, en el condado de Wiltshire, cerca de Salisbury, y en información procedentes de otras fuentes.
