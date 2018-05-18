El exespía Serguéi Skripal, envenenado el pasado 4 de marzo en Salisbury, recibió este viernes el alta médica del hospital de esa localidad inglesa en el que permanecía ingresado desde el ataque, del que el Reino Unido culpa a Rusia.
El Hospital Salisbury District publicó este viernes un comunicado en el que informó de la salida de Skripal, de 66 años, y recordó que, atendiendo al derecho de confidencialidad del paciente, no puede ofrecer "detalles sobre el tratamiento que ha recibido".
El exespía, su hija Yulia, de 33 años, y el policía Nick Bailey entraron en contacto con un agente nervioso de tipo militar identificado como Novichok, de fabricación rusa, el pasado 4 de marzo.
Mientras que el agente recibía el alta 18 días después del suceso, Yulia Skripal abandonó el hospital el pasado 10 de abril y, desde entonces, se desconoce su paradero.
La consejera delegada del centro sanitario, Cara Charles-Barks, manifestó que es "fantástico" que Serguéi Skripal esté "lo suficientemente bien" para abandonar el hospital y aseguró que la mejoría que experimentaron tanto él, como su hija y el policía se debe al "duro trabajo y profesionalidad" de los médicos.
"Este ha sido un tiempo difícil para aquellos relacionados con el incidente, los pacientes, el personal sanitario y la gente de Salisbury", afirmó Charles-Barks, que quiso agradecer al público su "apoyo", en especial al "personal clínico y a aquellos que trabajan tan duro entre bastidores".
"Todos ellos demuestran lo mejor del NHS (Servicio Nacional de Salud)", agregó.
Tras el ataque contra el antiguo espía ruso, que fue captado para trabajar para la inteligencia británica, medio centenar de personas recibieron consejo médico ante la posibilidad de que hubieran podido estar en contacto con la misma sustancia química.
El Gobierno de la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, decidió expulsar como respuesta a la agresión a 23 diplomáticos rusos, mientras que Moscú hizo lo propio como respuesta.
Poco después, catorce países de la Unión Europea, así como Estados Unidos, Canadá y Ucrania, también decidieron expulsar diplomáticos rusos en solidaridad con el Reino Unido.
Rusia ha negado en todo momento la autoría del ataque, pero el Gobierno de Londres insiste en que sus conclusiones están basadas en los análisis hechos por el laboratorio militar de Porta Down, en el condado de Wiltshire, cerca de Salisbury, y en información procedente de otras fuentes.
