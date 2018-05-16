Los expertos confirman el uso de gas cloro en un ataque en Siria en febrero

La Organización para la Prohibición de las Armas Químicas (OPAQ) ha confirmado este miércoles el uso de gas cloro como arma química en el ataque contra la ciudad de Saraqeb, en la provincia siria de Idlib, el pasado 4 de febrero, si bien no ha identificado a sus autores.
La misión de investigación del organismo, con sede en La Haya, concluyó el martes el informe sobre el ataque, en el que más de una decena de personas fueron atendidas por la posible inhalación de gases tóxicos. Según los expertos, cilindros cargados con cloro cayeron en el barrio de Al Talil.
Las conclusiones se basan en el hallazgo de dos de estos cilindros con restos de cloro, el testimonio de varios testigos, las muestras ambientales y el cuadro sintomático que presentaban los pacientes atendidos en centros médicos tras el supuesto ataque, "consistente con la exposición al cloro y a otros químicos tóxicos", según un comunicado de la organización.
El director general de la OPAQ, Ahmet Uzumcu, ha reiterado su condena por el uso de químicos "por parte de cualquiera, por cualquier razón y en cualquier circunstancia". "Estas acciones contradicen la prohibición inequívoca de las armas químicas, consagrada en la Convención de Armas Químicas", ha apostillado.
La OPAQ recuerda en el comunicado que su misión es determinar "si se han utilizado armas químicas", pero sus labores "no incluyen identificar quién es el responsable" de los presuntos ataques, algo sobre lo que sí tenía potestad una comisión conjunta de la OPAQ y la ONU establecida por el Consejo de Seguridad, si bien la vigencia de este último grupo expiró en diciembre de 2017.
