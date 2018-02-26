Público
Facebook Un bebé rinoceronte intenta amamantarse de su madre asesinada por cazadores

Una ONG de Sudáfrica publicó el vídeo en las redes sociales para concienciar de la caza furtiva de rinocerontes en el país. 

Cría de rinoceronte

Captura del vídeo en el que la cría intenta mamar de su madre

La ONG Rhino 911 lucha por la defensa de los rinocerontes en Sudáfrica, una especie amenazada por el valor de su cuerno. La organización publicó un vídeo el pasado 17 de febrero, en el que se observa cómo una cría de rinoceronte, de apenas un mes, intenta mamar de su madre, muerta en el suelo. El bebé rinoceronte, apodado Charlotte, no fue atacado por los cazadores furtivos. Fue rescatado y se encuentra ahora en una reserva natural.

La grabación, que ha alcanzado más de 1,4 millones de reproducciones, va acompañado de unas declaraciones de la ONG: "Ayer, otra bella rinoceronte fue brutalmente asesinada por su cuerno. Su cría, de un mes, se quedó con su madre, llorando, sin entender por qué su madre no se movía. Puedes verla tratando de mamar de su madre muerta. ¡Es devastador!".

Desde el Gobierno de Sudáfrica, apuntan que la cifra de rinocerontes muertos en el país alcanzó los 1.028 en 2017, una cantidad dramática para “una especie tan emblemática como amenazada de extinción”. Esta tendencia condena a la desaparición de los rinocerontes aunque el Gobierno con la legalización de la venta de cuernos pretendía disminuir la práctica.

