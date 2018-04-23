Fallecen 32 chinos y 4 norcoreanos en un accidente de autobús en Corea del Norte

Treinta y dos turistas chinos y cuatro trabajadores norcoreanos han fallecido, mientras que dos ciudadanos chinos se encuentran "gravemente heridos", en un accidente de autobús en Corea del Norte el domingo por la noche, anunció este lunes el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores chino.
"La situación es extremadamente crítica. Nos gustaría expresar nuestras profundas condolencias a los compatriotas de China que han muerto y a los trabajadores de Corea del Norte, y expresar también nuestras condolencias a los heridos y las familias de las víctimas", señaló Lu Kang, portavoz de Exteriores, en rueda de prensa en Pekín.
