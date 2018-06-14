La Fiscalía de Los Ángeles revisa un caso de presunto abuso sexual contra el actor Sylvester Stallone

La Fiscalía de la localidad estadounidense de Los Ángeles ha informado este miércoles de que se encuentra revisando un caso de presunto abuso sexual contra el actor Sylvester Stallone, conocido por su papel como 'Rocky' en la saga homónima.
El portavoz de la Fiscalía Greg Risling ha indicado en un correo electrónico que el caso está siendo revisado por una unidad especial contra los delitos de agresión sexual, pero no ha dado más detalles al respecto. El caso fue abierto en 2017 por la Policía de la ciudad de Santa Mónica, en el estado de California.
En diciembre, Martin Singer, el abogado de Stallone, señaló que una mujer había presentado una denuncia "en la que acusaba a su cliente de haberla violado hacía 27 años". "Mi cliente niega categóricamente las acusaciones", aseveró entonces Singer en un comunicado.
